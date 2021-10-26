MUFC Is So Easy To Play Against – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to say that MUFC’s thrashing at the hands of Liverpool had been coming. He recently revealed that everyone connected to the MUFC team has to look in the mirror right now.

According to him, the sad truth is that Manchester United is so easy to play against nowadays because teams see that the team is never compact.

Shaw added that MUFC needs a lot of reflection at the moment to improve its results on the pitch.

His words, “I think it’s ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror. Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves?”

“Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we’re way too easy to play against. I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it can’t be possible that they can have sort of three running through in the first five minutes.”

“We need to be more compact, we need to be better and we know that. I think also maybe we can say this result was coming. I think in past games where we’ve won, we haven’t been at our best and we know that.”

“We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”