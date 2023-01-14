MUFC Kept Fighting Till The Very End Vs Manchester City – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the belief is back at Old Trafford. He recently revealed this after derby triumph vs Manchester City, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has nothing but appreciation for his boys because the spirit of the team was so good throughout the game, and they kept fighting back till the very end.

Ten Hag added that he is confident that the belief is back and MUFC are heading in a good direction.

His words, “The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back,”

“The belief is back and we’re in a good direction. You have to work out of possession [against teams like City]. They have qualities in split-moments to score goals. We saw that today. One mistake and they scored.”