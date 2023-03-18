    Login
    Subscribe

    MUFC Must Establish A Winning Culture – Erik ten Hag

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his players must use their Carabao Cup success as fuel to win more trophies. This is coming as MUFC aims to reach the FA Cup semi-finals against Fulham, and fans have been reacting.

    Erik Ten Hag
    Erik Ten Hag

    According to him, he and his players really enjoyed winning a trophy weeks back, and he hopes everyone can be pushed by that achievement as they compete in other competitions this season.

    Erik added that a winning culture must be set at MUFC because the club’s status demands it.

    His words, “We enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one,”

    See also  Blatter, Dlamini-Zuma highlight CAF’s role in development

    “We must be pushed by that and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.”

    “We have to set a winning culture. We are Manchester United, we have to win all the games, we have to compete in all the leagues. That is the mentality.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply