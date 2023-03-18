MUFC Must Establish A Winning Culture – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his players must use their Carabao Cup success as fuel to win more trophies. This is coming as MUFC aims to reach the FA Cup semi-finals against Fulham, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his players really enjoyed winning a trophy weeks back, and he hopes everyone can be pushed by that achievement as they compete in other competitions this season.

Erik added that a winning culture must be set at MUFC because the club’s status demands it.

His words, “We enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one,”

“We must be pushed by that and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.”

“We have to set a winning culture. We are Manchester United, we have to win all the games, we have to compete in all the leagues. That is the mentality.”