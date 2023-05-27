MUFC Must Get The Best Out Of The Remaining Games This Season – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that the club’s fans will be happy with the bonus of sealing a place in the Champions League at Liverpool’s expense. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows Liverpool missing out on the UCL because MUFC qualified will mean a lot to the supporters, but the players only had to meet one of the goals set at the start of the season.

Bruno added that the team is completely focused on getting the best out of the remaining games of the campaign.

His words, “We know that means a lot, for us it’s about getting our goals completed so we did. Obviously we knew [the fans] would be happy for Liverpool to not be there but for us it’s not about that, it’s getting the best we can for ourselves because we have to look after ourselves.”