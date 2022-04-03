MUFC Must Recruit Like Liverpool This Summer – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that the club must pursue hungry players who want to be at MUFC this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Red Devils must go for footballers who are ready to develop and grow alongside the team for there to be any successful rebuild.

Rangnick added that MUFC must sign like Liverpool with a quality process of recruitment, and under the right manager.

His words, “It’s obvious that something needs to be changed, something needs to be rebuilt in the summer,”

“The team could do with some more highly-talented, hungry players who really want to develop their own careers.”

“I don’t think it should be that much about signing big names. I wouldn’t mind big names! But for me it’s important about being competitive, hungry, seeing a move to a club – and I have always believed this – not only as a big contract, a big-name club, but the next logical step in his career.”

“If this happens, then you have a completely different level of motivation, aspiration, inspiration to play for whatever club that is. That should be the major target for the summer transfer window.”

“Look at Liverpool,”

“When Jurgen Klopp came there five-and-a-half years ago it was early in the season, but they still finished eighth in the Premier League with a point average of about 1.6.”

“If you compare the line-up from that final to now, they added top signings in almost every transfer window. Players for whom that move would’ve been the next step – Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah.”

“It shows it’s possible, but you need to have both the quality and process of recruitment and players plus the best possible manager.”