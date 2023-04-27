MUFC Needs Squad Depth Next Season – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to hint that the club will be ready to spend again in the summer window as he seeks to strengthen more positions. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that MUFC needs a few starters and lots of squad depth in the summer, but he cannot be thinking about that while the current season is ongoing.

Erik added that he is presently focused on improving his current players to ensure they finish the season well.

His words, “I think we need to strengthen the team and more positions. Also the depth in the squad. But don’t think about that in this moment. It’s not about that. So far, we have had a great season so keep going, keep improving, keep progressing and the team is doing so well and I think it is enjoyable to be part of this team. We have to keep it going. We have good players, a great team, a great year but it is only success if we keep going.”