MUFC Only Expressed Interest In Onana, No Bid Yet – Beppe Marotta

Inter Milan CEO, Beppe Marotta has come out to confirm Manchester United’s interest in goalkeeper Andre Onana. He, however, revealed that they are yet to receive a formal offer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Red Devils recently expressed an interest in the Cameroon goalkeeper, but that is not to say it will lead to a bid being sent in for him.

Beppe added that if any bid comes in eventually, the club and player will both access it.

His words, “Manchester United have expressed an interest (in Onana) which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it.”