MUFC Players Can’t Feel Sorry For Themselves Now – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the Champions League is priority for the club. This is coming after his top-four hopes were dealt a blow against West Ham on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players will just have to keep going and show more character during games because UCL qualification is very important for next season.

Ten Hag added that he already told his boys to not feel sorry for themselves since it is still in their hands.

His words, “We have to keep going and we have to show character. It is only four games and you need the energy. It is in your head, make sure it is not in your legs. Get ready for the games, clear head, energy, focus, and go. I said to the players: ‘Don’t feel sorry for ourselves.’ We want to be in the Champions League, the Champions League is our life, and then you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice and, especially, you have to believe. As I just said in the dressing room, ‘come on, it [mistakes] can happen, in this season we’ve had some terrible setbacks and every time we bounced back so, once again, show the character and go on’.”