MUFC Should Donate The Transfer Fee For Greenwood – David Challen

Domestic abuse campaigner, David Challen has come out to urge Manchester United to donate the transfer fee they received from Mason Greenwood’s sale. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, since MUFC is a massive football club that rakes in hundreds of millions a year, they really do not have to keep such a transfer money because it would be prioritizing financial needs of the company above abused women.

David added that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has shown thus far that he cares about success on the pitch for the men’s team than the women team.

His words, “Man Utd’s a massive global sports club that rakes in hundreds of millions a year and that they didn’t release a player – which they could have done quite easily – and chose to retain him for their own financial needs, really prioritises the financial needs of the company above women.

It seems to be a phase of the vision of what’s happening at Man Utd anyway. It’s a disturbing insight into the culture at Man Utd and how they are treating women, pushing them quite literally to the side and the periphery of the club. He [Sir Jim Ratcliffe] cares about success on the pitch for the men’s team but the women won a major trophy [the FA Cup] and he wasn’t even there.

It just doesn’t seem like the club cares, even on a basic level, about women and girls. They didn’t even engage with women’s charities until the 11th hour, the fact they can’t donate to one of those charities or maybe a charity in the local area, it’s woeful, especially for a club of Man Utd’s size. Services nationally are crippled and need funding, even in the local area. It’s staggering but unfortunately, it’s not surprising, because they had the chance to release him but they didn’t.

This was a real moment where the best thing to do is recognise there is a problem with sexual violence in football, it’s going to keep going and there are going to be more instances where abuse happens at clubs. Insisting the UK Government should introduce an independent body to investigate similar cases in sport. They’re not responsible bodies to investigate that, which is why I’ve always advocated for an independent body to regulate and review that and take it off the hands of internal investigations as opposed to marking their own work. More often than not, they hire external independent barristers who then deliver their thoughts back to them, [and they] make their judgment and deliver that judgment to the public who have no oversight or transparency as to the process that has occurred.”