MUFC Should Sign Kim Min-Jae If He Is Willing To Fight For His Spot – Paul Parker

Manchester United should sign Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae this summer, Paul Parker has said. He recently revealed that the Korean international would be a very good PR-signing, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kim Min-Jae has done excellently for Napoli this season, so he could be a good replacement for fragile Raphael Varane in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Paul added that if the defender is willing to come and fight for a spot at MUFC, he would be a welcome addition.

His words, “Kim Min-Jae has done excellently for Napoli this season and I would love to see him at Man United. Raphael Varane can be a bit fragile sometimes so it would be good with a new player who can compete with him. And then Kim Min-Jae has to earn his spot in the starting XI. If he is willing to come here and fight for a spot that is not guaranteed, that would be amazing. Kim Min-Jae would also be a very good PR-signing. Just like Mitoma, who is from Japan, the same applies for a South Korean player. It would be a massive story if a player like him came to Man United.”

“Of course, Man United would have to say goodbye to Victor Lindelof as he will have a very tough time with getting games in the future if Kim Min-Jae arrives. And of course, Harry Maguire needs to move on. Gareth Southgate can’t keep picking him if he doesn’t play. For his own sake he also needs to move on if he wants to be seen as an ambitious player. It’s unambitious to sit on the bench.”