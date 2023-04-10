MUFC Shouldn’t Sign Kane, He Doesn’t Want To Be A Striker – Paul Parker

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane is not what Manchester United needs this summer, Paul Parker has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kane should not be compared to Teddy Sheringham because he does not want to be a center-forward and will always prefer to drop deeper.

Parker added that people should stop talking about Kane to MUFC because what the club needs is a pure number 9.

His words, “Can we please stop talking about Harry Kane to Man United? I’ve said it multiple times, he doesn’t want to be a centre-forward. And now, I’m hearing comparisons between him and Teddy Sherringham. It makes no sense. Yeah, Teddy dropped a bit deeper in the end of his career but it wasn’t his own choice. Teddy was a centre-forward. I played against him and he was always looking for a goal instead of playing the ball back and running around in the circle in the middle of the pitch.”

“Everyone knows that Man United needs a new centre-forward. It’s not a secret any more, which can lead to the fact that Man United can be forced to pay more when the selling clubs know that Man United are desperate. I would say that it doesn’t necessarily have to be a proven Premier League forward. There are a lot of good centre-forwards in a lot of leagues.”

“Of course, they would have to adjust to the Premier League but I would rather have that than signing Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Aleksandar Mitrovic or another player who isn’t what Erik ten Hag wants. If he wants Victor Osimhen, then there is a reason for that. And we can’t be ignorant and arrogant. Why shouldn’t he be able to perform in the Premier League? The Premier League is not better than Serie A but it’s a different league and it will take some time for him to adjust but everyone should be able to accept that.”