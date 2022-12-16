MUFC Under New Ownership Will Be About Strategy Too, Not Just Money – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the Glazer family’s decision to explore a sale of MUFC could be a good thing for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been reassured that any change in ownership would not impact the objectives, goals and culture of the club moving forward.

Ten Hag added that even if new ownership will bring in more finances, it will be about strategy as well, not just money.

His words, “My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good,”

“We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he [Arnold] confirmed it won’t change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project.”

“Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment … You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league,”

“It’s also about strategy not just money. But it’s clear that when you don’t have the right players and quality players you will not be successful and achieve the targets you set.”