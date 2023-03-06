MUFC’s Performance Vs Liverpool Was Unacceptable – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to apologize to fans of the club after their humiliating defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he felt embarrassed for the players with the performance at Anfield and he can only say sorry to the supporters because they had to endure watching that.

Shaw added that it was completely unacceptable and the team’s standards clearly dropped.

His words, “Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans who were supporting us and who were watching at home. To watch that second half… I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.”

“It was completely unacceptable. Our standards have clearly dropped since we won that trophy [Carabao Cup] and, in the last couple of games, we haven’t been our normal selves – we need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back because this hurts a lot and it’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half. We showed no personality and no mentality. For a big team to come here, we need to do better.”