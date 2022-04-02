    Login
    Subscribe

    MUFC’s Team DJ Is Either Me Or Sancho – Bruno Fernandes

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to share which academy graduate he is most looking forward to playing alongside. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Bruno Fernandes
    Bruno Fernandes

    According to him, it would be none other than James Garner because he has watched his games a couple of times for the club.

    Asked who the team DJ is at the club, Fernandes replied: “Fred? No chance, it’s me or Jadon [Sancho].”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply