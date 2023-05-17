MURIC backs Christian Senate presidency

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Wednesday called on all Muslims vying for the Senate Presidency to step down for a Christian counterpart from Southern Nigeria.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director, MURIC, in a statement stated that as a major stakeholder in the affairs of Nigeria, they have followed with keen interest the imbroglio which greeted the Muslim-Muslim ticket and how it ended in Nigeria having a Muslim President-elect and a Muslim Vice President-elect.

He added, “In view of this outcome and considering the multi-religious character of our dear country, Nigeria, it is our considered opinion that the post of senate president should go to a Southern Christian.”

According to him, Nigeria needs the cooperation of both Muslims and Christians, saying that only such collaboration can engender peace and development in the country.

He was of the opinion that Muslims should not take all the top posts despite being the majority group in the country, stressing that Muslims must be ready to share power with their Christian compatriots.