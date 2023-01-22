Mwepu Is Undergoing Precautionary Checks In A Zambian Hospital – Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have come out to confirm that former midfielder, Enock Mwepu is undergoing precautionary checks in a Zambian hospital. This is coming amid reports that the Zambian collapsed with a suspected heart attack, and fans have been reacting.

According to Brighton, their former midfielder has been hospitalized in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks after the latest setback in his health.

The club added that its medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

His words, “The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports.”

“Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks.”

“Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.”

“The club would like to thank the many well wishers for their messages and support.”

“The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage.”