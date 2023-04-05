My Arrest Is Politically Motivated To Interfere With The 2024 Election – Trump

Ex-US President, Donald Trump has come out to say that the current falsifying business records case against him is fake. He recently revealed this while speaking to his supporters, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, America’s justice system is clearly lawless, and his arrest is simply an attempt by the radical Left to weaponize police and the courts.

Trump added that the case is politically motivated only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, so it should be dropped immediately.

WOW.