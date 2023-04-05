    Login
    Subscribe

    My Arrest Is Politically Motivated To Interfere With The 2024 Election – Trump

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Ex-US President, Donald Trump has come out to say that the current falsifying business records case against him is fake. He recently revealed this while speaking to his supporters, and fans have been reacting.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    According to him, America’s justice system is clearly lawless, and his arrest is simply an attempt by the radical Left to weaponize police and the courts.

    Trump added that the case is politically motivated only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, so it should be dropped immediately.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply