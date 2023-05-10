My Barcelona Journey Has Been Unforgettable – Busquets

Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets has come out to confirm that he will leave the club this summer. This is coming amid reports that the Spaniard is weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the current season will be his last with Barcelona, and it has definitely been an unforgettable journey for him at the club.

Busquets added that he always dreamed of playing for Barcelona as a child, and he is glad to have fulfilled that.

His words, “Hello Culers. The time has come to announce this will be my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt in this stadium. And reality has exceeded my dreams. I wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world. The club of my life, of which I have been, am, and always be a fan, member, player, captain. And surpass 700 matches.”

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end, and although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come…Being a Barca fan is the best thing there is.”