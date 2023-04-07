My Bayern Munich Career Has Been A Positive One Despite Limited Minutes – Cancelo

Bayern Munich defender, Joao Cancelo has come out to insist that his heart is in the right place. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still believes his Bayern career has been positive thus far despite earning very few minutes at the club.

Cancelo added that there will always be an adjustment period for footballers, and that is what he is going through now.

His words, “I see my start at Bayern as positive. There’s always a certain adjustment period for footballers. That’s why I tried to integrate myself into the team as quickly as possible, to get to know the teammates & the system,”

“Sometimes it is said that I may not have a very simple personality. But my heart is in the right place. And you can always count on me. Everyone and everything at FC Bayern is focused on absolute success. Here you work really hard in every single training session – I really like this mentality. I’m happy to be here and to play for this great team.”