My Best Moments In A MUFC Shirt Are Still To Come – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has ended speculation he could leave the club. He recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone is aware of the passion he has for anything Manchester United, so fans can rest assured that he understands the responsibility and significance of wearing the shirt.

Bruno added that he wouldn’t have signed the new contract if he didn’t believe that his best moments in a MUFC shirt are still to come.

His words, “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club. I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come. From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth added, “Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United. He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day. Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”

