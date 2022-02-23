    Login
    My Butt Surgery Is Nobody’s Business – Queen Ola

    Adeyemi Badirat Olaitan a.k.a Queen Ola, the estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo has come out to blast at a follower over a comment about her backside. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to the follower, Ola should stop hiding her behind because everyone already knows she underwent a butt enlargement surgery.

    Responding, she wrote that she paid for the surgery with her hard-earned money and it is a choice that should not be anybody’s problem.

    Her words, “Wahala…. Madam, if it is BBL, please kindly do your own now Abi?? If I like I sit down, if I like I stand it’s my choice and it’s my money I paid for the BBL. Leave me alone.”

