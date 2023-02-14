My Comment About Gerrard Was Stupid – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he has apologized to Steven Gerrard after referencing the Liverpool legend’s infamous slip last week. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only say sorry to Gerrard for his unnecessary stupid comments about him because he really admires the ex English midfielder and his career.

Pep added that he feels ashamed of himself looking back at those comments, and Steven does not deserve it.

His words, “I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary stupid comments about him. He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country. I am ashamed of myself, he doesn’t deserve it.”

“I truly believe my comments about defending my club but I didn’t represent my club well putting his [Gerrard’s] name in these stupid comments. I am so sorry to him, his kids, wife, family. It was stupid.”