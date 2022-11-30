My Daughter’s Name Is Oluwashonaolami Ilori – KieKie

Content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori a.k.a Kiekie has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. She recently broke the news via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to KieKie, her daughter is named Oluwashonaolami Ilori and she is absolutely delighted to birth a child.
Her words,
WOW.
