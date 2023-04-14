My Dog Is The New Twitter CEO I Appointed – Elon Musk

Popular Twitter owner, Elon Musk has come out to say that he has been sleeping on a couch inside a seventh-floor library of the company he bought for $44 billion. He recently joked in a surprise interview with the BBC that his dog, Floki is now head of the company.

Recall that Musk launched a poll last year on whether he should step down as CEO, after several users voted that he should, he has now come out to say that he abided by that pledge because his dog is now in charge.

His words, “I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter.”

“I said I would appoint a new CEO and I did and it’s my dog.”

“The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. He’s great with numbers.”

WOW.