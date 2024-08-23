My Ex–Wife Wants More Child Support Money Because My New Movies Have Been Successful – Tyrese Gibson

Hollywood actor, Tyrese Gibson has come out to say that his ex-wife and her lawyers are trying to make him pay $40k per month in child support. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Samantha Lee responded to his emotional interview on The Breakfast Club by requesting an increase to the monthly child support payments she presently receives, which is about $20k.

Tyrese added that she is only asking for an increment after seeing how successful his latest movies and shows have been.

His words, “I just got another letter from her lawyers, requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she’s trying to get $20,000. I think they’re trying to take it up to, like, $40,000. They’ve been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts I’ve been doing, and they’re over there like blood-sucking lawyers rubbing their hands. And Samantha’s doing the same thing, rubbing her hands. They going, ‘For the last year and a half, he looks like he’s been doing really well.’

I’m out here stressed the fuck out. She divorced me and they’re rubbing their hands over there hoping I do more concerts, shows, movies… They’re trying to get to the bottom of what actual money is in my bank account so they can put it in their law firm’s pockets. This is a dirty fucking game out here, ain’t it? Welp, y’all keep waiting.”

WOW.

