My Family Didn’t Deserve To Be Terrorized By Robbers – Cancelo

Manchester City defender, Joao Cancelo has come out to speak about the horrific robbery that left his family terrorised. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his family didn’t deserve to go through an experience like that and the culprits even lefts some nasty cuts on his face.

Cancelo added that no matter how hard people try to make him suffer, they will never succeed.

His words, “That’s life. It happens.”

“It was horrific. It terrorised my family. They didn’t deserve to go through that.”

“I lost my mother (in 2013) and I had to continue. There have been lots of obstacles in my life and I’ve had to get over them. However much people try to make me suffer they won’t achieve it.”