My Family Has Been A Blessing To Me – Soni Irabor

Popular media personality, Sony Irabor has come out to celebrate his 70th birthday. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he actually suffered a stroke right in the middle of a pandemic, and his home was turned upside down momentarily by the incident.

He added that his wife, children, and big sister have been blessings to him and when you have a great family, you can rise faster against all travails.

WOW.