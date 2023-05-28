My Father Is The Reason Nigeria Has Internet – Eldee

Ex Nigerian singer, Eldee has come out to say that his father was the first person to introduce the internet to Nigeria. He recently revealed this during an interview with media personality, JOI, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his father was entirely responsible for the founding of IT enterprises at the time, including cybercafés, therefore he definitely played a pivotal role in internet reaching the country.

He added that despite studying architecture at the university, his father had taught him the basics of information and communications technology.

His words, “My dad was the person that brought the internet, the very first person that brought the internet to Nigeria.”

“So, he set up pretty much everyone; all the companies that initially, all the first cybercafés that you know. All of those connections came through my popcy.”

“He was an IT guy. So, naturally, by association, I dey very align to IT even though I studied architecture.”

WOW.