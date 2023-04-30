    Login
    R. Kelly Moved To North Carolina Prison To Serve His 30-Year Sentence

    Popular singer, R. Kelly has been transferred to a prison in North Carolina to serve his prison sentence of more than 30 years. The Federal Bureau of Prisons recently confirmed that Kelly was moved on Wednesday of last week from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina.

    Recall that the disgraced star and Chicago native was sentenced in February to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction federal child pornography and child enticement charges, on top of the 30 years he is already serving for a separate conviction out of New York.

    In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly of six counts accusing him of sexually abusing three women – who testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Pauline, and Nia – on video, while acquitting him of enticement charges involving two other accusers, Tracy and Brittany.

