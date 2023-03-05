My Goal Against Bournemouth Means A Lot To Me – Reiss Nelson

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson has come out to reflect on scoring a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth to complete a 3-2 comeback on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone going crazy for a goal he scored was a brilliant moment for him, and he is just so happy and delighted to help the team.

Nelson added that he has been at Arsenal all his life, so that moment meant a whole lot to him.

His words, “It’s amazing,”

“When the ball came out to me I eyed it up. Everyone went crazy when it went in. It’s a great moment for me. I have been here all my life and it means a lot to me. I’m just happy. I’m delighted.”

Arteta added, “They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I’m so happy for him [Nelson].”