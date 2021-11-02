My Goal Celebration Vs Spurs Was Pure Relief After A Tough Week – Rashford

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has come out to refute reports that he was fuming at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being benched vs Spurs. He recently revealed that people should stop reading too much into his goal celebration.

According to him, those saying his goal celebration showed that he was angry with Ole are clearly mistaken because that was not the case.

Rashford added that the celebration was nothing but pure relief after a very hard week.

His words, “Fuming at the manager??! We won the game.”

“That celebration was pure relief! It’s been a hard week…”