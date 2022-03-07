My Governorship Bid Has The Backing Of Abia People – Senator Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority leader and representative of Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has informed the Abia State leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that his governorship bid enjoys the backing of his numerous supporters across the party and beyond.

Senator Abaribe stated this when he visited the Abia State Executive Committee of the PDP at the party’s Secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital.

The lawmaker, who served as deputy governor of the state, explained that he had made sacrifices and committed huge resources in the development of PDP in the state and national levels, soliciting for support of the state PDP leadership as it prepares to commence primaries to field candidates for the main 2023 general elections across the country.

The fourth-term federal lawmaker was accompanied during the visit to members of Abia State Executive Committee of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party by the member, representing Obingwa West constituency in Abia House of Assembly, Hon Thomas Nkoro, Hon Commissioner for Industries, Chief Mrs Olewengwa, Women Groups, youths amongst other personalities.

Speaking while receiving the 2023 gubernatorial aspirant, at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere, assured aspirants jostling for political offices in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the ruling party in the state of equal opportunity for them to test their popularity under a free and fair contest in order to produce credible and popular candidates that will win elections at the levels of government.

His words, “The leadership of the party assures that every aspirant will be given a level playing field to ensure peace, unity, stability and victory of the party now the general elections in the state.

“Senator Abaribe is a core party loyalist who has contributed immensely to the growth of the party, we wish him success in his bid to become the next governor of Abia state.”