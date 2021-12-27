2023: Abaribe Declares Interest To Contest Abia Guber Election

Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader, has declared his 2023 governorship ambition.

The Abia South senator said he would contest in the state’s governorship election in 2023.

He disclosed this while answering questions from journalists at an event in Obingwa and Aba North Local Government Areas.

Abaribe disclosed that he had already informed the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of his ambition to succeed him come 2023.

He said: “We respect constituted authority. I believe my future political ambition should be made known to my Governor who is the number one citizen in my state.

”So, what I’m telling Ndi Abia is that they should expect Mmagha Ndigbo as their next Governor in 2023″.

Abaribe who was earlier conferred with the chieftaincy title of ” Maduforo Nde Ngwa.”

He said the honour would spur him into more patriotic actions for not just his constituency but the state, Ndi Igbo and Nigeria at large.

”I have gone to DSS custody because of Nigeria. I have fought many wars. And my people have looked at my antecedents and decided to honour me. They should expect more of those qualities in me”, he said.