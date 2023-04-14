My Heart Broke Seeing Johnny Depp Defend Himself In Court – Ex Wife

Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp’s first wife, Lori Allison has come out to describe Amber Heard as horrific after their defamation trial. Recall that Lori married Johnny in 1983 when he was just 20 and she was 25, with the pair divorcing just two years later.

According to Lori, despite their split, they have remained close since then, and seeing Johnny in court broke her heart tremendously.

Allison added that she was actually terrified that he would eventually lose out to a horrible woman.

Her words, “I had met her before, I’d been to parties at his house and she seemed really nice and she was gorgeous and what’s not to love?

“But as the time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn’t seem too happy all the time. I didn’t see him a lot so I cant really say.

“The things that affected me more were the things he said in court – I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him.

“He’s very private – which is why I don’t do interviews – and I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do.

“I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well.”

On Amber, “I’m no angel, I’ve done my share of s****y things to people but what she did was absolutely horrific and if there were things that I could do to her that were illegal I would do them! I would.”