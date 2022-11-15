My Husband Never Makes A Decision Without Asking Me First – Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph-Olagunju has jumped on social media to share out some nuggets for a successful marriage. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, her husband never makes a decision without asking her first, and he always tries to get her opinion on everything that concerns him.

Anita added that those praying for marriage should get ready to adjust their lives completely once they find a partner.

Her words, ”He was my Boyfriend before he became my Husband

My husband never makes any Decision without Asking me ist

He needs my Opinion in everything “

And trust me it works perfectly “

…I do same I can’t do a thing without telling my hubby

…

These are one of the lil secrets to a successful marriage “

Spritual connection between you and your patner is very Important “

….

For my sisters praying for a husband “

Have you prepared yourselves ?

Yours will be easy in JESUS Name Amen

Shallom Shallom Shallom.”

WOW.