My Husband, Tessa Thompson And I Are Just Friends – Rita Ora

Popular celebrity, Rita Ora has come out to address the throuple rumours with her husband, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson after they were spotted kissing and cuddling at a party. She recently broke her silence on suggestions that the threesome were in a relationship at the time, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the photo of them everyone saw was just a bunch of friends having a good time, and it captured both Taika and Tessa letting loose after thier crazy schedule.

Her words, “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend?”

“And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?”

“Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose.”

WOW.