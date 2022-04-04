My Ideal Man Must Be Rich, Honest And Respectful – Faith Morey

Popular US-based Nigerian supermodel and fashion designer, Faith Morey has come out to share what she expects from her ideal man. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, her ideal man must be good in bed, rich, honest and should never feel threatened by her achievements.

Faith Morey added that he must also be mature, respectful, honest and old enough to be her partner.

Her words, “My ideal man must be able to love not just me but my little man. He must be smart, make me laugh, honest, actively support my career, emotionally mature, willing to put in work, be good in bed, rich, old enough, respect me and listen to me. He must celebrate my achievement and do not feel threatened. And he must be a manly man.”

WOW.