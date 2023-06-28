My Issue With Sane Is In The Past Now – Mane

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has come out to break his silence on the incident that allegedly saw him punch Leroy Sane after a Champions League game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, things like that happen from time to time at a football club, but he is glad that they were both able to move past the issue.

Mane added that it is always good to resolve problems the right way to avoid conflicts in a team.

His words, “Something like that can happen. It happened,”

“We were able to solve this small problem. Sometimes it’s good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. That’s behind us now.”