    Login
    Subscribe

    My Issue With Sane Is In The Past Now – Mane

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has come out to break his silence on the incident that allegedly saw him punch Leroy Sane after a Champions League game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Sadio Mane
    Sadio Mane

    According to him, things like that happen from time to time at a football club, but he is glad that they were both able to move past the issue.

    Mane added that it is always good to resolve problems the right way to avoid conflicts in a team.

    His words, “Something like that can happen. It happened,”

    “We were able to solve this small problem. Sometimes it’s good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. That’s behind us now.”

    See also  We Can Shock France - Robben

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply