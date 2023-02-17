My Job Was To Constantly Get In Barcelona’s Way – Weghorst

Manchester United striker, Wout Weghorst has come out to say that he was sent out to be annoying when asked to fill an unfamiliar No.10 role for Manchester United against Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was definitely a game at a high level, and Ten Hag was satisfied enough with him playing the No. 10 role after his display in the victory vs Leeds United.

Weghorst added that his simple job was to constantly get in Barcelona’s way and be very annoying with their players.

His words, “This was a game at a high level. Last week I got into that position for the first time during the match in the last half hour. I think he (Ten Hag) was satisfied because I heard that I would play in midfield. It is very important for them to shift the game, my job was to constantly get in their way and be annoying there so that they don’t get into their game and can play the way they like to do. And to be able to make my depth actions offensively from the second line, because they are vulnerable in that. You saw that in the first half.”

Erik ten Hag added, “I think it worked tonight. Wout did well in that position, which I know he can do. It gave us variation with Jadon and Bruno [Fernandes] coming into the half spaces and getting on the ball and the full-backs joining it. We had a lot of variation and a lot of opportunities. With the full-backs joining in, I think we had a lot of variation and we had a lot of opportunities and we should have won this game.”