My Journey At Wolves Was Incredible – Ruben Neves

Wolves captain, Ruben Neves has wrapped up his transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m. The Portuguese midfielder recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his time at Molineux was simply an unbelievable journey that he will be forever grateful for, and he is proud of all he achieved with the club.

Neves added that the team spirit in the dressing room is also an experience he will not forget in a hurry.

His words, “The way we worked together, the way we fought for the club, what we achieved and all the moments we spent together was unbelievable.”

“There are no words to describe our dressing room, with a team spirit that I’ve never experienced before. And then to become captain for the final year made me so proud.”

“My kids grew up in Wolverhampton and they were so happy here. Me and my lovely wife will never forget the time we had here as a family.”