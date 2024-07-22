My Journey With My Pregnant Partner Has Been Nothing Short Of Magical – Nasty Blaq

Popular skit maker, Nasty Blaq has announced that he will soon become a father. He recently posted photos of him and his partner, Esther James, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he appreciates his woman for all they have shared together, and he knew she was definitely the one right from their first laugh.

Nasty added that their journey together over the years has been nothing short of magical.

His words, “From the first laugh we shared to the love that blossomed, our journey together has been nothing short of magical.

Now, we’re about to write a new chapter-welcoming our baby into the world. With you by my side, every moment feels like a dream come true. Cheers to the adventures of parenthood and the joy that awaits us.”

WOW.