MUFC Can Now Attract Players Like Bellingham – Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel has come out to say that he believes the club is on the right track toward attracting top players like Jude Bellingham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, with MCFC, Chelsea and Liverpool battling one issue or another in recent years, it is clear MUFC is slowly becoming an attractive destination for top footballers again.

Peter added that it is very important for the Red Devils to continue on the upward path they are currently on, because that will attract top talents to the club.

His words, “The atmosphere is there, all of the good stuff is there, the mentality,”

“Now, what can that bring to the team? We get to play in Barcelona next Thursday. Of course, there are Premier League games in between, but there is another test. Can we bring it into those games as well? Because, of course, we want to do well in Europe. We want to do well in Europe because we want to show the footballing world that Manchester United, we’re on our way back. It’s taken a long time. We’re on our way back. We’re not rushing, but we are on our way back and we are an attractive place for the greatest footballers of this world to come and play for us.

“One of the things Jamie [Carragher] has said about Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham, he would be perfect for us, but we’re not attractive enough [right now] because we’re not in that position. But you can imagine a situation where Liverpool aren’t in the Champions League and Manchester United are then all of a sudden we might be more attractive. And of course with the situation of Man City as well, we might be that club, so it’s very important for us now to keep on track steadily.”