My Players Will Not Settle For UCL Qualification – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that the Gunners can still win the Premier League title this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hail his squad for refusing to be consoled by Champions League qualification, and he expects them to keep fighting for the title till the end of the season.

Arteta added that Saliba has not improved during his injury layoff, and he will not be around vs Chelsea.

His words, “So congratulations, but also thank you for still being upset and not accepting that Champions League is not enough and we want more because this squad is going to demand to get what we want.”

“We have achieved what it was difficult to achieve and we can still achieve the Premier League because there are five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still. What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on into the next game with a full tilt at home, with our people, London derby, and put things right.”

On Saliba, “He is not going to be involved tomorrow. We have to wait to the next game to see where we are are. He hasn’t improved this week at all.”