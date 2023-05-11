My Knee Injury Was Sustained While Playing Football – Falz

Popular singer, Falz has come out to reveal that he recently underwent knee surgery in the UK. He had his say via his social media page hours ago, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, he sustained an injury on his knee while playing football in November 2022, and after consultation, he was informed he needed to undergo knee surgery.
Check him out,
WOW.
