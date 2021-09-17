My Late Driver Was Very Loyal – Ehi Ogbebor

Popular Interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor has come out to mourn the death of her late driver. She recently shared her heartfelt message on Instagram, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, it is sad that the hospital he was admitted in made her spend N10M despite knowing he wasn’t going to make it.

Ehi added that it is a shame because that huge sum could’ve been given to the kids of the deceased who was extremely loyal.

Her words, “Where do I start from…..if u know me well in the last 6 years then u knew my driver Peter Agaba… LOYAL.. NICE..CALM N LOYAL.. We CANT BELIEVE THIS IS IT…RIP PETER…. U FOUGHT HARD..3 WEEKS IN ICU….I N MY KIDS WILL MISS YOU… WORDS CANT EXPRESS HOW I FEEL….Y WERE LIKE A BROTHER…. MY 21C… U DIED THIS MORNING.”

“BUT YOU FOUGHT .. THERE IS NO WAY U WOULD HAVE EVER WANTED TO LIVE AS A VEGETABLE. YOU LOVED LIFE!!!!!”

“THE HOSPITALS KNEW YOU WOULDNT MAKE IT YET MADE THE COMPANY SPEND ALMOST 10M WE SHOULD HAVE GIVEN YOUR KIDS …. NIGERIANHOSPITALS N DECEIT……REST IN PEACE SOILDIER…THIS ONE PAIN ME….”