My Late Mum Was My Biggest Supporter – Lasisi Elenu

Popular comedian, Lasisi Elenu has come out to mourn his late mother. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his mother died after a prolonged illness and she was his biggest supporter before she passed.

Lasisi added that his late mum fought to stay alive until she finally gave up, and it is sad because life was unfair to her for such a long time.

