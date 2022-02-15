My Late Mum Was My Sweet Valentine – Tyrese Gibson

US rapper and actor, Tyrese Gibson has come out to announce the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. He recently broke the news via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very grateful to everyone who prayed for his mum while she was alive but he is very sad that his sweet Valentine passed away.

He then prayed that Jesus Christ and his angels will open the doors of heavens and embrace her.

His words, “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..”

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….”

“From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

WOW.