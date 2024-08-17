My Lingerie Bodysuit Gives Me Everything – Lizzo

Popular singer, Lizzo has come out to show off her famous curves online. She recently stripped down to a lingerie bodysuit, and fans have been reacting.

Her words, “You see how my bodysuit has just a little bit of lace on the trim. That’s very mindful. Very demure, look how it hugs the curves. Give me everything, give me nothing.”

Check Lizzo out,

WOW.

Melissa Viviane Jefferson (born April 27, 1988), known professionally as Lizzo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and musician. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to Houston, Texas, with her family when she was ten years old.

After college she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she began her recording career in hip hop music. Before signing with Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records, Lizzo released two studio albums, Lizzobangers (2013) and Big Grrrl Small World (2015). Her first major-label EP, Coconut Oil, was released in 2016.

Melissa Viviane Jefferson was born in Detroit, Michigan. When she was ten, her family relocated to Houston, Texas. She was classically trained as a flutist by Claudia Momen for eight years, from the age of ten until she graduated from Alief Elsik High School in Alief in 2006, where she had started rapping.

At age 14, she formed a musical group called Cornrow Clique with her friends. At this time she acquired the nickname “Lizzo”, a variant of “Lissa” inspired by Jay-Z’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)”. In college, she studied classical music, concentrating on flute, at the University of Houston. At age 21, after her father’s death, she lived out of her car for a year as she tried to break into the music industry. She dropped out of college and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2011.