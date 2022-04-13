My Love For Kanye West Will Never Change – Kim Kardashian

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to say that she isn’t on speaking terms with her ex-husband, Kanye West amid their divorce. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, things are calm right now but they do not communicate right now, and there is really nothing wrong with that sometimes.

Kim added that she spent a decade of her life with Kanye West, and her love for him will never change.

Her words, “Right now it’s good when things are calm, we don’t really communicate, but I think that’s okay sometimes,’ she admitted. ‘We will. We always will. That’s just who I am.

“I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s okay too.”

“We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce.”

“Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere. I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff.”

“Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships it’ll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

Kimberly Kardashian West (née Kimberly Noel Kardashian; born October 21, 1980) is an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–present). Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012) and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013).

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Robert and Kris (née Houghton). She has an older sister, Kourtney, a younger sister, Khloé, and a younger brother, Rob. Their mother is of Dutch, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry, while their father was a third-generation Armenian-American.

After their parents divorced in 1991, her mother married again that year, to Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Summer Olympics decathlon winner. Through their marriage, Kim Kardashian gained step-brothers Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody; step-sister Casey; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.