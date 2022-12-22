My Marriage With Mo Bimpe Will Last Forever – Adedimeji Lateef

Nollywood couple, Mo Bimpe and her husband, Adedimeji Lateef are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. He recently shared photos on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to God that he and his wife are still standing after one year because forever is their deal with marriage.

Lateef added that he prays the Lord’s mercies will never depart from their home.

His words, “It’s a year already, still standing strong because forever is the deal. Alhamdulilah Robil Alamin. May Allah be praised.”

“May his mercy and blessings never depart from us. Thank you for the peace you bring, thank you for your subtleness, thank you for taking care of this big baby even when you are supposed to be the baby.”

“Thank you for making me work on myself, thank you for discovering alot that I don’t even see in myself, you have constantly brought out the best in me Rahmah. I just want to let you know that loving you is so sweet. If I have to marry you again and again, be rest assured that Ade will do it again and again with you. Happy anniversary to us my love. May Allah never forsake us. I love you sweetheart.”